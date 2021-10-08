Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Japan secures 120 million more Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses for next year
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Japan secures 120 million more Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses for next year

Japan secures 120 million more Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses for next year

Vials and syringes filled with the "Comirnaty" Pfizer BioNTech vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). (Photo: Reuters/Marcelo del Pozo)

08 Oct 2021 10:34AM (Updated: 08 Oct 2021 10:34AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO: Japan has struck a deal with Pfizer Inc to be supplied with another 120 million COVID-19 vaccine doses from January 2022, its health ministry said on Friday (Oct 8). 

Japan kicked off its inoculation effort in February using imported doses of the shot developed by Pfizer and BioNTech SE.

The country arranged to buy about 194 million doses in 2020, or enough for 97 million people.

After a late start, about 63 per cent of Japan's population is now fully vaccinated, exceeding the level in the United States.

Related:

But the country is now trying to secure additional supplies for booster shots, amid concerns the effectiveness of the shots will diminish over time or if new variants emerge.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co is handling the import and distribution of around 50 million doses of Moderna Inc's vaccine this year and 50 million more next year.

The company has also contracted to sell 150 million doses of the vaccine it will produce using Novavax Inc's formula to the Japanese government next year.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

 

Source: Reuters/ad

Related Topics

Japan COVID-19

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us