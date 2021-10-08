Japan secures 120 million more Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses for next year

TOKYO: Japan has struck a deal with Pfizer Inc to be supplied with another 120 million COVID-19 vaccine doses from January 2022, its health ministry said on Friday (Oct 8).

Japan kicked off its inoculation effort in February using imported doses of the shot developed by Pfizer and BioNTech SE.

The country arranged to buy about 194 million doses in 2020, or enough for 97 million people.

After a late start, about 63 per cent of Japan's population is now fully vaccinated, exceeding the level in the United States.