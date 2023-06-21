Japan sees 1.9 million visitors in May, down from cherry blossom rush

TOKYO: Japan saw a slight decline in visitors in May from the previous month, when a rush of tourists came to see the nation's famous cherry blossoms without COVID-19 restrictions, official data showed on Wednesday (Jun 21).

The number of foreign visitors for business and leisure came in just below 1.9 million last month from a post-pandemic high of 1.95 million in April, the Japan National Tourism Organisation (JNTO) said.

Arrivals were down 31.5 per cent from the level in May 2019, before the coronavirus outbreak.

Travellers from China, previously Japan's biggest tourist segment and the lifeblood of many retailers, grew 24 per cent to 134,400 in June, though still far below 2019 levels.

Tourism to Japan all but halted for more than two years during the pandemic, but the numbers have risen steadily since the government resumed visa-free travel for many countries in October. It scrapped remaining infection controls on May 8.