Japan sees partial blackout after first power supply warning
FILE PHOTO: Houses and buildings are seen in an electric stoppage at the area after an earthquake at Toshima ward in Tokyo, Japan March 17, 2022. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

22 Mar 2022 12:36PM (Updated: 22 Mar 2022 12:36PM)
TOKYO: Parts of Japan lost power on Tuesday (Mar 22) after the government issued its first-ever electricity supply warning and called on consumers to conserve energy as a massive earthquake last week forced several power plants to stop operating.

To ease the power crunch amid unseasonably cold conditions in eastern Japan on Tuesday, Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) said it would receive up to 1.42 million kilowatts of electricity from seven regional utilities.

Despite the efforts, Tepco said that as of 11.34am, about 2,120 households in three prefectures near Tokyo had lost power.

Source: Reuters/gs

