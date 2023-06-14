Logo
Asia

Japan Self Defence Force member arrested after shooting, one dead: Report
Asia

Japan Self Defence Force member arrested after shooting, one dead: Report

Japan Self Defence Force member arrested after shooting, one dead: Report

Japan Ground Self-Defense Force soldiers run during a live fire exercise at East Fuji Maneuver Area in Gotemba on May 27, 2023. (File photo: AFP/Yuichi Yamazaki)

14 Jun 2023 11:18AM (Updated: 14 Jun 2023 11:35AM)
TOKYO: A member of the Japan Self-Defence Force (SDF) was arrested on Wednesday (Jun 14) on suspicion of attempted murder after a shooting incident that resulted in at least one fatality, local media reported.

An 18-year-old SDF member injured three other personnel with automatic weapon fire, killing one, public broadcaster NHK reported, citing the defence ministry. Another report by NTV said two of the victims were without vital signs.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said the incident happened at about 9am at an SDF shooting range in Hino City in the central Japanese prefecture of Gifu. An SDF spokesperson said eight shots were fired.

The shooter was a teenage SDF member, while the injured included a man in his 50s and two in their 20s, NHK said.

The victims included a man in his 50s and two in their 20s, and there were no reports of civilian casualties, NHK said

Shootings are extremely rare in Japan, where gun ownership is tightly regulated and anyone seeking to own a gun must go through a rigorous vetting process.

Source: Reuters/gr

