Japan, alarmed by China’s regional activities, fortifies southwest islands and hikes defence budget

AMAMI OSHIMA, Kagoshima: Japan is increasing its defence spending and arming its distant islands as tensions rise in the East China Sea.

Observers said threats from neighbouring powers have prompted the nation, which has for decades depended on the United States for security, to start stepping up its own defence capabilities.

Officials said the country will be safer with stronger military might, but the buildup has stoked fears among local residents.

Among them are those who live on the Amami Islands.