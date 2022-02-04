Japan's serious COVID-19 cases climb to 4 month high; record infections

TOKYO: Japan's serious COVID-19 cases crossed 1,000 for the first time in four months, data showed on Friday (Feb 4), as the Omicron variant fuelled record infections and burdened the medical system.

Seriously ill patients climbed by 131 cases to 1,042 cases from the day before, the health ministry said, the highest since September when the Delta variant drove a fifth wave of cases.

Japan recorded 96,748 new cases on Thursday. Most regions are now under infection control measures to try to blunt the spread of Omicron that has exploded among a population where less than 5 per cent have received vaccine booster shots.