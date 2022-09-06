Logo
Japan former PM Abe's state funeral to cost more than US$12 million
A picture of late former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, who was shot while campaigning for a parliamentary election, is seen at Headquarters of the Japanese Liberal Democratic Party in Tokyo, Japan on Jul 12, 2022. (Photo: Reuters/Kim Kyung-Hoon)

06 Sep 2022 10:32AM (Updated: 06 Sep 2022 10:34AM)
TOKYO: Japan will spend about ¥1.65 billion (US$12 million) on the state funeral planned for former prime minister Shinzo Abe, according to the government's new estimate on Tuesday (Sep 6) that includes security and reception costs.

The government in late August approved a more modest budget of ¥250 million for the funeral but then faced criticism for what was deemed an unrealistic figure that excluded hefty outlays for the security and hosting of VIPs.

About 6,000 guests including foreign dignitaries are expected to attend the ceremony, to be held on Sep 27 at Tokyo's Nippon Budokan hall. Abe was shot to death during an election rally in July.

Opposition to a taxpayer-funded service for Abe, Japan's longest-serving but deeply divisive premier, has persisted, exacerbated by revelations of his and other ruling party members' links to the controversial Unification Church.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's approval ratings have fallen in tandem.

Abe's suspected killer told prosecutors he held a grudge against the religious organisation, known for its mass weddings and aggressive fund-raising tactics, and he believed Abe had connections to the group, local media have reported.

A Yomiuri newspaper poll conducted earlier this month showed 56 per cent of respondents opposing the state funeral, compared with 38 per cent in favour.

Source: Reuters/wt

