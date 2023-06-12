Hearing for Abe murder suspect cancelled over suspicious object

TOKYO: A pre-trial hearing for the man accused of killing Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe was cancelled on Monday (Jun 12) after a suspicious object was delivered to the court, local media said.

Nara District Court could not immediately confirm the reports by outlets including public broadcaster NHK, with TV footage showing people gathered outside the evacuated building in western Japan.

The suspicious item was reportedly a roughly square-shaped cardboard box about 33cm long, sealed with adhesive tape, which set off a metal detector.

Tetsuya Yamagami had been due to appear on Monday afternoon for a hearing over Abe's broad-daylight assassination that shocked the world in July last year.

The 42-year-old faces charges of murder and violation of arms control laws, and could face the death penalty if convicted.