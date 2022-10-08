'The convincer': One man in Japan has made it his job to convince social recluses to seek mental health treatment

TOKYO: Mr Takeshi Oshikawa follows an unconventional method when it comes to helping people who suffer from social withdrawal syndrome and other mental disorders.

The 54-year-old calls himself “the convincer”. His clients are mostly people who have run out of options on how to help their family members who have mental health issues. Once entrusted, he helps them to convince their loved ones to get treatment.

During his 30 years in this role, Oshikawa has dealt with many difficult, sometimes violent cases. Among them is 16-year–old hikikomori Naoto (not his real name). Hikikomori is a Japanese term which refers to people who have isolated themselves from society for more than six months.

The Japanese government estimated that there are more than one million hikikomori in the country. And there is a trend that more young people are becoming socially withdrawn in recent years.

In this case, the teenager refused to go to school and spent much of his time at home after his father left his mother for his mistress. Over time, things worsened, and he started to act violently.

He would kick and punch his mother when his mother did not give him money that he repeatedly demanded to buy anime-related goods and videos that are illegal for minors. His mother even had to be hospitalised.

She lived in constant fear of her son. Her mental health suffered, and she needed psychiatric help. She eventually sought help from Mr Oshikawa. He consulted the Child Centre, who said they would support him. They told him to coordinate with the police.

With Naoto’s mother’s consent, Mr Oshikawa and his team monitored Naoto’s behaviour for a period of two weeks before they spoke to him. What ensued was a tense two-hour session.

He told Naoto sternly: “You are buying illegal items. And you threatened your mother for money. Your mother says everyday she wants to die. She thinks she has to commit suicide. She has to die. She has no more money.”

The conversation ended with Naoto finally agreeing to be admitted for treatment.

SHEDDING LIGHT ON PLIGHT OF FAMILY

Mr Oshikawa has published a manga series with an alarming title - “Parents Who Say Please Kill My Child” - to document his experience as a convincer.

It’s part of his efforts to raise society’s awareness about the plight of people whose family members suffer from mental illnesses.