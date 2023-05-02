Japan, South Korea hold first finance leaders' meeting in 7 years

INCHEON, South Korea: Japan and South Korea held their first bilateral finance leaders' meeting in seven years on Tuesday (May 2), a sign relations between the two are thawing amid shared challenges from geopolitical tensions and slowing economic growth.

The resumption of bilateral financial talks comes ahead of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's planned visit to South Korea next week for talks with President Yoon Suk Yeol.

"Japan and South Korea are important neighbours that must cooperate to address various challenges surrounding the global and economy, as well as the regional and international community," Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said at the meeting with his South Korean counterpart Choo Kyung-ho.

"As for geo-political challenges, we're experiencing incidents like North Korea's nuclear missile development and Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Japan sees these as unacceptable, and something the two countries must address together," he said.

Choo said the two countries can strengthen private and government partnerships in high-technology industries such as semiconductors and batteries.

"We need to strengthen cooperation between financial authorities on the recent emergence of geopolitical risks and supply chain instability," Choo told Suzuki in opening remarks.

In the meeting held on the sidelines of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) gathering this week, Choo also urged Japan to swiftly restore South Korea back to a "white list" of countries with fast-track trade status.