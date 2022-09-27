With flowers and a gun salute, Japan bids farewell to slain Abe at state funeral

TOKYO: With flowers, prayers and a 19-gun salute, Japan honoured slain former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday (Sep 27) at the first state funeral for a former premier in 55 years - a ceremony that has become as divisive as he was in life.

The ceremony started at 2pm, with Abe's ashes carried into the Nippon Budokan Hall in central Tokyo by his widow, Akie, to music from a military band and the booms of the honour-guard salute.

Inside the Budokan, better known as a concert venue, a large portrait of Abe draped with black ribbon hung over a bank of green, white and yellow flowers. Nearby, a wall of photos showed him strolling with G7 leaders, holding hands with children and visiting disaster areas.

US Vice President Kamala Harris and world leaders, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, were among those attending the state funeral.

The motorcade carrying Abe's remains had travelled from his widow's home in the capital, past a row of white-uniformed armed troops who stood to attention.

Outside the Budokan, thousands of Japanese people stood in line as the ashes arrived, waiting to deliver flowers and say a prayer in two mourning tents.