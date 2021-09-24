Japan, citing 'shared values', welcomes Taiwan trade pact application

TOKYO: Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said he welcomed Taiwan's application to join a trans-Pacific trade pact this week, citing shared democratic values with the island, which China claims as its own.

Taiwan applied on Wednesday (Sep 22) to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), which Japan is chairing this year, less than a week after China.

"We consider Taiwan a very important partner with which we share fundamental values such as freedom, democracy, basic human rights, and rule of law," Motegi told reporters this week during his visit to the United Nations in New York.