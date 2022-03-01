Japan to take action on energy projects in Russia in line with G7, says industry minister

TOKYO: Japan said on Tuesday (Mar 1) it would take "appropriate action" on energy projects in Russia involving Japanese state-owned companies, as major Western oil companies led a withdrawal from Russia in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine.

Industry minister Koichi Hagiuda told a news conference that Japan's decisions would be based on understandings reached in discussions with G7 nations and other governments over how to respond to the invasion, which Russia calls a "special military operation".

Shell became the latest major Western energy company to quit Russia, saying on Monday that it would exit all its Russian operations, including a major liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant, Sakhalin 2 LNG plant, in which Japanese companies hold stakes.

"We will take appropriate action on the energy projects in Russia in which JOGMEC and NEXI are involved, based on the discussions with G7 and other countries," Hagiuda told a news conference, referring to state-owned Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corp (JOGMEC) and Nippon Export and Investment Insurance (NEXI).