Prayers in Japan 11 years after tsunami and nuclear disaster

TOKYO: People in Japan's north-east offered prayers and carried out searches for the missing on Friday (Mar 11), 11 years after an earthquake and tsunami left 18,500 people dead or unaccounted for and triggered a devastating nuclear meltdown in Fukushima.

A minute's silence will be held at 2.46pm local time, the moment a 9.0-magnitude quake - among the strongest ever recorded - struck off north-eastern Japan on Mar 11, 2011.

The undersea quake unleashed a deadly tsunami which wrecked entire coastal communities and set off the world's worst nuclear disaster since the 1986 Chernobyl accident.

There will be no state-funded national ceremony this year to commemorate the lives lost, because the government has brought the annual ritual to a close now that more than a decade has passed since the disaster.

Japanese television showed people conducting an annual search for those still missing in the Namie region of Fukushima on the anniversary.

Bereaved families and more than 33,000 former residents still classed as evacuees, who were either ordered or chose to leave due to radiation, will gather to remember the date.