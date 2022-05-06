Tokyo consumer prices rise at fastest pace in 7 years

TOKYO: Core consumer prices in Tokyo, considered a leading indicator of Japanese price trends, rose 1.9 per cent in April from a year earlier, marking the fastest annual pace in seven years, government data showed on Friday (May 6).

The increase in inflation, driven mostly by food costs and the dissipating effect of past cellphone fee cuts, underscores a common view among economists that Japan will see price rises accelerate to the central bank's 2 per cent target in coming months.

"The nationwide (core) inflation may rise above 2 per cent in April to June ... as the picture has been the same in recent months - food price hikes have been widening," said Takumi Tsunoda, senior economist at Shinkin Central Bank Research Institute.

"Meanwhile, it may not keep accelerating further as the pace of the energy price inflation is slowing."

The rise in the Tokyo core consumer price index (CPI) was faster than a median market forecast for a 1.8 per cent gain and followed a 0.8 per cent increase for March. The index excludes fresh food, which is a volatile factor, but includes energy items.

That marked the fastest gain since March 2015, when the index rose 2.2 per cent.

In the overall reading, which includes fresh food costs, Tokyo CPI increased 2.5 per cent in April from a year before, the fastest growth since October 2014.