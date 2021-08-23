Japan asks Tokyo hospitals to accept more COVID-19 patients

TOKYO: The Japanese government and the Tokyo Metropolitan government appealed on Monday (Aug 23) to hospitals in the capital to accept more COVID-19 patients as increasing infections have made it increasingly difficult to get access to care.

Fewer than one in 10 coronavirus patients is hospitalised in Tokyo, fuelling public frustration with the government's COVID-19 response and undermining voter support for Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

"The Delta variant's strong infectiousness just isn't comparable to previous ones," said health minister Norihisa Tamura, as he stood with Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike.