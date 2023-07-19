Japan visitors top 2 million in June for first time since pandemic

TOKYO: Tokyo sushi stalwart Kyubey is among Japanese retail businesses riding a tourism boom, fuelled by the weak yen and fostering an increase in consumer prices and hopes for a boost to the broader economy.

Inbound visitors rose to 2.07 million in June, the Japan National Tourism Organisation (JNTO) said on Wednesday (Jul 19), clearing the 2 million mark for the first time since February 2020.

Kyubey, in Tokyo's upscale Ginza shopping district, is one of the beneficiaries of the better times after surviving a 70 per cent plunge in sales during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Compared with 2019, business at our restaurants has made a complete comeback or got even better, thanks in part to a rebound in the number of foreign tourists," said owner and chef Yosuke Imada.

"People from overseas spend up to about 50,000 yen (US$360). Perhaps they don't feel it's that expensive thanks to a weak yen," Imada said.

Even with a record heat wave in Japan, travellers are pouring in, taking advantage of a slide in the currency that has made holidays the cheapest in decades.

The influx is helping stir demand-driven inflation in the world's third-largest economy, as hotels, restaurants and retailers find they can charge more without denting sales.