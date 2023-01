Japan tuna price soars past US$270,000 at New Year auction

TOKYO: The top-selling tuna at Tokyo's traditional New Year auction sold for more than US$270,000 on Thursday (Jan 5), nearly double last year's price, breaking a pandemic trend of slumping demand.

Michelin-starred sushi restaurant operator Onodera Group and Japanese wholesaler Yamayuki forked out ¥36.04 million (US$273,000) for the 212kg bluefin tuna in the auction at Tokyo's Toyosu fish market.

The figure was still only a fraction of the 2019 record price but marks a recovery for the symbolic auction after three years in which prices slumped.

"It has all the qualities of a good tuna," sushi master and Onodera head chef Akifumi Sakagami told reporters after the auction.

"We have had years of gloom (during the pandemic). I hope that we can deliver happiness to everyone by using opportunities like this."

Last year's top-selling tuna, bought by the same pair of bidders, went for just ¥16.88 million, with observers blaming subdued demand as a COVID-19 wave ripped through Japan in early 2022.

The New Year auction is highly anticipated, and securing the top-priced tuna offers bidders bragging rights.

For years, the top bid came from self-proclaimed "Tuna King" Kiyoshi Kimura, who paid a record US$3.1 million in 2019.

But in recent years, Kimura has held back, citing the pandemic.