Typhoon Nanmadol snarls air, land traffic in Japan, more rain expected

TOKYO: Typhoon Nanmadol pounded western Japan with heavy rain and strong winds on Monday (Sep 19), forcing airlines to cancel flights, snarling train operations and leaving more than 300,000 households without power.

Authorities warned of floods and landslides as the 14th typhoon of the season moved toward eastern Japan.

Up to 400mm of rain is expected in central Japan's Tokai region, the nation's industrial heartland, over the next 24 hours, the Japanese Meteorological Agency said.