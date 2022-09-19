Typhoon Nanmadol batters Japan with record rain, killing one

A river in Kyushu's Miyazaki prefecture overflowed, flooding fields and roads, footage from state broadcaster NHK showed. Other video showed a riverside house hanging over a torrent, roofs ripped off buildings and billboards toppled.

NHK said one man was killed when his car was submerged by a flooded river and firefighters were trying to determine if a man in his 40s was inside a hut that was buried by a landslide.

At least 69 people were injured, NHK said.

About 340,000 households, most of them in Kyushu, were without electricity early on Monday, the trade ministry said, while Kyushu Railway, said it had halted operations on Kyushu and Japan Airlines and ANA Holdings cancelled about 800 flights, public broadcaster NHK reported.

The storm was centred on Yamaguchi prefecture, on the western tip of Honshu, as of 0200 GMT (10am, Singapore time) and was heading northeast at about 15kmh along the north coast, the JMA said.

The storm would track the coast to the north of Honshu into Tuesday before moving out over the Pacific, the agency projected.

Up to 400mm of rain was expected in central Japan's Tokai region, the nation's industrial heartland, over the next 24 hours, it said.

Toyota Motor was among manufacturers that said they would idle production at some factories due to the storm, but there were no reports of major damage to industry.

Intermittent bouts of heavy rain lashed Tokyo but businesses in the capital were largely operating as normal.

Most schools were closed on Monday anyway for a public holiday.