Japan brings back virus restrictions over Omicron surge

TOKYO: Japan's government approved new coronavirus restrictions on a large part of the country, including Tokyo, on Wednesday (Jan 19) as it battles record infections fuelled by the Omicron variant.

The restrictions in 13 regions, which mainly target nightlife and are far less strict than a blanket lockdown, will be in place from Friday until mid-February.

The move allows each region to decide what specific measures to implement, with most places urging bars and restaurants to shorten opening hours or halt alcohol sales.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the government aimed to be "fully prepared" in the fight against the latest wave of COVID-19.

"We will not have excessive fear, and will work in close coordination with regional governments," he said as he announced the measures at a virus taskforce meeting.

"With scientific assessments from experts, the cooperation of medical workers and above all else, the cooperation of the Japanese public, we will overcome this situation."