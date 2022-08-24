Japan to waive pre-departure COVID-19 tests for vaccinated travellers

TOKYO: Japan will waive pre-departure COVID-19 tests for vaccinated travellers to the country, but daily caps on entrants will remain in place, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday (Aug 24).

Japan has maintained some of the strictest pandemic border measures among major economies, requiring travellers to present a negative coronavirus test taken within 72 hours of departure.

"From Sep 7, we will no longer require people who have been vaccinated three times to present proof that they are not infected," said Kishida, who addressed reporters online as he is recuperating from COVID-19 at his official residence.

Domestic and foreign business groups have urged a greater relaxation of Japan's border controls, saying the measures risk inflicting further economic pain.

Kishida said in May that he wanted to bring Japan's border measures more in line with those of other Group of Seven nations.