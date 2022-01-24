Japan set to widen COVID-19 curbs over most of the country amid Omicron surge

TOKYO: Japan on Monday (Jan 24) prepared to double the number of regions enacting shortened operating hours for restaurants and other infection curbs to contain a record surge in COVID-19 cases.

The central government has received requests for the so-called quasi-emergency measures from another 18 prefectures, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters.

The measures allow regional governors to order curbs on mobility and business, such as making restaurants and bars close early and restricting alcohol sales.

Japan has declared various levels of emergency multiple times during the two-year pandemic. A full state of emergency might involve closures of venues serving alcohol, attendance restrictions at sporting and cultural events and fines for non-compliant businesses.