How Japan PM Yoshihide Suga's COVID-19 response sank him

TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga came into office pledging to devote himself to tackling the coronavirus, but in the end his response to the pandemic appears to have been his undoing.

When Suga took office in September, Japan had already weathered early waves of the virus, settling on a policy that depended on the population being careful while the economy mostly stayed open.

And it was the attempt to keep business moving which led to the first crisis of his administration, over a domestic travel campaign that his government backed even as virus cases surged in late 2020.

He was forced into an embarrassing U-turn over the so-called "GoTo Travel" campaign - and even the reversal was half-hearted, with the government first saying regions could opt out and then abruptly suspending the project altogether in December.

The following month, Suga declared a virus emergency in Tokyo and several other regions.

The measure was only supposed to last a month, but large parts of Japan have spent most of 2021 under emergency restrictions of some variety.

They are less strict than the lockdowns seen elsewhere, and mean bars and restaurants close early while limiting alcohol sales and crowd sizes at events.

But they had an impact, sending economic growth into reverse and stirring up worries about the Olympics, which became increasingly unpopular domestically.