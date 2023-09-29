Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Zookeeper dies after apparent lion attack in Japan
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Zookeeper dies after apparent lion attack in Japan

Zookeeper dies after apparent lion attack in Japan

Lions are seen at Tohoku Safari Park in Japan's Fukushima region. (Photo: Facebook/Tohoku Safari Park)

29 Sep 2023 04:37PM (Updated: 29 Sep 2023 04:40PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO: A zookeeper at a Japanese safari park died after a lion apparently attacked him as he tried to bring the animal to its cage, police said on Friday (Sep 29).

Kenichi Kato, a 53-year-old worker at Tohoku Safari Park in the Fukushima region, was found bleeding from his neck and unconscious inside the lion's cage on Thursday afternoon, a local police spokesman told AFP.

"It is believed that he was feeding a lion," the spokesman, who declined to be named, said.

A senior park official earlier said Kato was trying to lure a lion to a cage by using food, but did not lock a door that should have separated him from the big cat.

"The process is that we open the door, and place the food. Once the food is placed, the door is to be closed and locked," Norichika Kumakubo, vice-president of the park, told local reporters Thursday evening.

But "the door was open at the time", he said.

Kato was a veteran staff member who worked with carnivores such as lions, tigers and bears, local media said. 

"We deeply apologise to Mr Kato and his family," Kumakubo said.

"We regard this extremely seriously. We will take measures to prevent similar accidents." 

The facility will remain closed until it can implement effective prevention measures, Kumakubo said.

Source: AFP/ga

Related Topics

Japan animals

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.