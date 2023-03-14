Japanese mountaineer draws on earthquake survival experience to organise Turkiye aid

YAMANASHI, Japan: The leader of an aid organisation in Japan is drawing from his own experiences in surviving the 2015 Nepal earthquake as he plans the group's relief efforts in quake-hit Turkiye.

Renowned Japanese mountaineer Ken Noguchi and his charity Peak Aid started a campaign to amass sleeping bags for quake victims, as icy weather continues to bite in the south-eastern regions of Turkiye, where two powerful earthquakes hit early last month.

The 49-year-old said his experiences in Nepal taught him that sleeping bags are crucial and often desperately sought after by those in disaster zones with sub-zero temperatures.