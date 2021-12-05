Japanese princess celebrates coming-of-age

TOKYO: Japan's Princess Aiko, the only child of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, on Sunday (Dec 5) celebrated her coming-of-age at the Imperial Palace in central Tokyo after turning 20 on Wednesday.

Aiko, who is not eligible to ascend to the Chrysanthemum Throne, limited by law to males, bowed and smiled to the press wearing a tiara and a long white dress.

The princess wants to become an adult who can be of service to others, she said in a statement released by the Imperial Household Agency on her birthday.