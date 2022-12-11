Japanese start-up launches historic moon mission

WASHINGTON: A Japanese start-up's spacecraft was launched to the moon on Sunday (Dec 11) in the country's first lunar mission and the first of its kind by a private company.

The launch was carried out by Elon Musk's SpaceX in Cape Canaveral in the US state of Florida after two postponements for additional pre-flight checks.

The spacecraft, produced by Tokyo-based startup ispace, blasted off aboard a Falcon 9 rocket at 2.38am, live footage of the launch showed.

"Our first mission will lay the groundwork for unleashing the moon's potential and transforming it into a robust and vibrant economic system," the startup's CEO Takeshi Hakamada said in a statement.

So far, only the United States, Russia and China have managed to put a robot on the lunar surface.

The ispace mission is the first of a program called Hakuto-R, which means "white rabbit" in Japanese.