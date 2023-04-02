Japan's foreign minister urges China to release detained national

BEIJING/TOKYO: Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, meeting his Chinese counterpart on Sunday (Apr 2), urged Beijing to promptly release a detained Japanese national.

Hayashi's meeting with Qin Gang was the first visit to Beijing for a Japanese foreign minister in over three years, as the two rival Asian powers seek common ground amid rising regional tension.

An employee of Astellas Pharma Inc was detained in China for unknown reasons, a company spokesperson said a week ago. At least 16 other Japanese have been detained in China on suspicion of spying since 2015, according to Japan's Kyodo News.

"I made a protest against the recent detention of a Japanese person in Beijing, and made a strong point of our position on the matter, including the early release of this national," Hayashi told reporters.

Qin responded that China "will handle (the case) according to the law", according to a readout from the Chinese foreign ministry.

Hayashi said Japan is seeking transparency over the legal process regarding detentions and has asked for China to secure a fair and safe business environment. He did not elaborate on China's reaction.