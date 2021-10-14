Japan's main opposition calls for 'wealth distribution first' ahead of election

TOKYO: Japan's largest opposition, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (CDPJ), said on Thursday (Oct 14) it would try to close the country's income gap with wealth redistribution if it were to take power in the Oct 31 election.

It is a position echoed by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who is also head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), blurring policy difference between the LDP and CDPJ ahead of the lower house election.

"'Wage hikes and distribution once growth is achieved.' This is what (former prime minister Shinzo) Abe was saying. But there was no growth over the past eight, nine years and no wage hikes," CDPJ chief Yukio Edano told reporters.

"If we don't distribute wealth first, no growth is achieved. This is a rather clear difference (between the two parties)."