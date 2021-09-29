Factbox: Key policies of Japan's next PM Kishida, a consensus builder

TOKYO: Former Japanese foreign minister Fumio Kishida clinched a victory in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leadership election on Wednesday (Sep 29), virtually ensuring that he replaces Yoshihide Suga as prime minister.

Prime Minister Suga, who saw his support tumble amid a spike in COVID-19 cases, announced this month he was stepping down. The winner of the LDP election is assured of becoming premier within days because of the party's parliamentary majority.

A former banker from Hiroshima, Kishida spearheaded Japan's effort to realise US President Barack Obama's historic 2016 visit to the city devastated by US bombing seven decades earlier.

Asked about his leadership style, Kishida, 64, said last month that bottom-up consensus building is just as important in politics as a top-down approach.

He now leads the LDP into a general election that must be called by Nov 28.

Here are some of Kishida's positions on key policies.

ECONOMY

Kishida had said if he were to become leader, fiscal consolidation would be a major pillar of policy. He also voiced doubts over the Bank of Japan's ultra-loose policy, saying in 2018 that stimulus cannot last forever.

With the economy suffering from the pandemic, Kishida reversed course to say the BOJ must maintain its massive stimulus.

He proposed a spending package of more than 30 trillion yen, adding that Japan likely would not raise a sales tax rate from 10 per cent "for about a decade".

"Fiscal reform is the direction we need to head for eventually, though we won't try to fill Japan's deficit with immediate tax hikes," he said on Saturday.

He stressed the need to distribute more wealth to households, in contrast to the focus of former premier Shinzo Abe's "Abenomics" policies on boosting corporate profits in the hope benefits would trickle down to wage-earners.