Japan's restaurants, bars welcome back drinkers as COVID-19 controls ease

TOKYO: Typhoon winds and rain dampened what might have been a more celebratory mood in Tokyo on Friday (Oct 1), as restaurants were allowed to sell alcohol and stay open later following the lifting of the latest COVID-19 state of emergency.

Japan is cautiously easing restrictions that have prevailed across much of the nation for almost six months.

New COVID cases in Tokyo totalled 200 on Friday, a sharp drop from more than 5,000 a day in August amid a fifth wave driven by the infectious Delta variant that brought the medical system to the brink.

The restrictions, intended to blunt infections by reducing mobility and interaction, have been particularly tough on the service sector.

Minoru Sasaki, president of a liquor wholesaler company Sasaki Co, said about 20 per cent of his customers have had to close their doors during the pandemic, and he was relieved that people could now drink again in restaurants.

"I'm really happy!" Sasaki said about the easing. "The employees are looking forward to getting back to business. Up to now, they've been talking about how they'll have to diet to shed the weight they've gained in the meantime. Everyone is thinking positively, which is a big help."

Businesses large and small prepared to welcome in drinkers from Friday, even as the rain fell in sheets.