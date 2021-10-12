Japan's ruling party to unveil platform for October election

TOKYO: Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) is due to unveil a platform on Tuesday (Oct 12) for an Oct 31 general election, with an expected focus on tough measures to end the coronavirus pandemic and a boost for defence spending.

The party's leader, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, enjoys a reasonable level of public support a week into the job, polls show, boding well for his goal of maintaining a lower house majority for the LDP and its Komeito party coalition partner.

Kishida, a former foreign minister seen as a safe if lacklustre pair of hands, has a 49 per cent approval rating, according to poll published by state-run broadcaster NHK late on Monday.

That is lower than the approval enjoyed by some predecessors at the beginning of their tenures but support for Kishida's government was higher than the most recent ratings for that of his predecessor, Yoshihide Suga.

Suga grew deeply unpopular as he struggled to contain a fifth wave of coronavirus infections and stepped down last month after only a year in office.