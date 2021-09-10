Japan's vaccine chief Kono jumps into ruling party leadership race

TOKYO: Japan's Taro Kono, a former foreign and defence minister currently leading the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, announced his run for the leadership of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) on Friday (Sep 10).

One of the country's most recognisable political figures, Kono is a top contender for the post, up for grabs after Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said he would not stand.

Whoever wins on Sep 29 will lead the party into general elections in October or November, and Kono said he was running to "move Japan forward".

"Japan may seem to be standing still, while other countries are trying to actively move forward. Maybe once Japan was in a top position, but unfortunately now we are maybe no longer a front-runner," he said.

"We must push the heavy door in front of us and open up our path forward."

Kono, currently minister for administrative reform, said he wanted to boost Japan's tech prowess through smart grids and 5G, and hit out at government bureaucracy that he said had slowed vaccination.

He also said the country needs to wean itself off coal and petroleum to achieve its 2050 goal of carbon neutrality, upping renewables and keeping the option of nuclear if necessary.

The 58-year-old minister, believed to have Suga's support, has two rivals so far: Former foreign minister Fumio Kishida and hawkish female LDP member Sanae Takaichi.