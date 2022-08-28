Costlier roti canai, Ramly burgers: Locals in JB tighten their belts as eateries hike prices

Johor Bahru resident Zulkhubri Ali Khan, who is a regular at Seven Oaks Bakery Cafe at Taman Pelangi, told CNA that he noticed the outlet has tweaked the prices on its menu in recent weeks.

“The prices have gone up. Pasta dishes that previously cost RM18 to RM20 are now RM22 to RM25. Same with other mains like burgers and rice dishes,” said Mr Zulkhubri.

“I don’t think this will prevent me from coming again because the food quality here is good. But it’s worth noting that each meal will be more expensive,” added the business consultant.

Manager for Seven Oaks Bakery Cafe Firdaus Mansur said that due to price hikes for raw materials like eggs, rice and cooking oil, prices of “most dishes” on its menu have gone up by 5 to 10 per cent.

However, he said that the cafe has also increased the portion of its dishes.

“We obtain ingredients directly from a supplier, and the prices we buy these raw foods are in line with what the government has set,” said Mr Firdaus.

“Our profit margins are already very small so we don’t gain anything from increasing the prices,” he added.

INFLUX OF SINGAPORE VISITORS A CONTRIBUTING FACTOR?

Some locals have mooted the possibility that eateries in Johor Bahru have increased prices due to the return of visitors from Singapore since the borders reopened in April.

Mr Muhd Nur Hidayat claimed that it was possible many of these eateries lost revenue during prolonged border closures due to COVID-19, and are now looking to “earn back” by increasing prices.

“In 2021, when dining out resumed (as part of loosening COVID-19 restrictions), many outlets did not raise prices as they were likely afraid of scaring away locals,” said Muhd Nur Hidayat.

“But now that Singaporeans are back, business is good and in demand, they grab the opportunity to recoup their losses,” he posited.

Local news outlet the Star reported last week that the influx of visitors from Singapore, coupled with a stronger Singapore dollar against the Malaysia ringgit, has led to Johor Bahru eateries cashing in by raising prices.

Yet, Johor Bahru eateries interviewed by CNA denied they were deliberately cashing in on any tourist influx, maintaining that the hike was just a snowball effect of an increase in operating costs.

Seven Oaks manager Mr Firdaus said that the increase in prices on the cafe’s menu was made to ensure it remains affordable for its local clientele, and not its Singapore customers.

“On weekends, our customers are 50 to 60 per cent from Singapore. But on the whole, we are still very much dependent on locals to keep our business going,” said Mr Firdaus.

“Hence, we only raised prices in a measured manner,” he added.

Ms Nizwara Sayabi, who operates a Ramly burger stall near a car wash in Bukit Chagar, said that she has increased prices because meat patties, eggs, buns and wrapping paper were getting more expensive.