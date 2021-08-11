JB mayor remanded for 3 days over alleged bribery during his tenure at Iskandar Puteri City Council

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor Bahru mayor Adib Azhari Daud has been remanded for three days to assist in investigations over alleged corruption when he was serving at Iskandar Puteri City Council (MBIP).

On Wednesday (Aug 11) morning, Mr Adib Azhari was taken to Johor Bahru Magistrate's Court where he was issued the remand order until Friday.

He was photographed by local media entering the court in handcuffs and wearing an orange Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) T-shirt.