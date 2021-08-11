JB mayor remanded for 3 days over alleged bribery during his tenure at Iskandar Puteri City Council
JOHOR BAHRU: Johor Bahru mayor Adib Azhari Daud has been remanded for three days to assist in investigations over alleged corruption when he was serving at Iskandar Puteri City Council (MBIP).
On Wednesday (Aug 11) morning, Mr Adib Azhari was taken to Johor Bahru Magistrate's Court where he was issued the remand order until Friday.
He was photographed by local media entering the court in handcuffs and wearing an orange Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) T-shirt.
On Tuesday, local media reported that Mr Adib Azhari was arrested by the Johor MACC after investigations found that he allegedly received bribes from contractors for the approval of projects implemented under MBIP when he was the mayor.
The 60-year-old held the post of Iskandar Puteri mayor from Nov 22, 2017 to Nov 16, 2019. He was appointed as the Johor Bahru mayor on Nov 17, 2019.
According to MACC, the case is being investigated under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009 that is punishable under Section 24(1) of the same Act by maximum jail term of 20 years and a fine not less than five times the total value of the bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction.