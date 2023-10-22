The mall the merrier? Not quite simple for retail operators like Mustafa setting up shop in Johor Bahru

CNA recently visited the site of JB Waterfront City Mall, which overlooks the Straits of Johor.

The property was in a dilapidated condition - with peeling walls, graffiti splashed across the pillars and glass shattered all over the ground.

Johor Bahru resident Dennis Wong, who cycles past JB Waterfront City Mall weekly for exercise, told CNA that he has noticed groups of young people gathering in the abandoned space especially at night.

“I think it's unsafe to have these abandoned buildings lying around, it invites crime. I hope they can be demolished and repurposed as soon as possible,” he added.

A report by New Straits Times in April said that the development may be converted into a commercial building similar to KL Tower with an estimated gross development value of RM1 billion, citing unnamed sources.

Yet, there has been no word since on whether the project is going ahead.

KGV International Property Consultants Mr Tan told CNA that the JB Waterfront City project will be "a bit complicated” to redevelop due to the fact that plots of the building are now owned by different parties.

Mr Tan said that in 2008, he was assisting in efforts to help negotiate the sale of parts of the mall, but the process was aborted due to the global financial crisis then triggered by the subprime mortgage crisis in the US.

“The only effective way to resolve this problem is compulsory acquisition (imposed by the government),” he said.

Capital World’s Ivan Hoo, who is Singapore-based, told CNA that while he is optimistic that Mustafa will eventually open its doors, he is less sanguine about the retail mall industry in Johor Bahru overall.

“Most of the malls in Malaysia are not assets that one should invest in. This is because the original developers have moved in and built it in a way that maximises profits but does not optimise the space,” said Mr Hoo.

“To them, their focus is the profit but whether the mall is usable is a separate thing. I came into Capital (World) hoping to revive some of these assets. We will go along with this (objective) and try and see if we can help revive them but I can say to you most Malaysian malls or properties are not investable,” he added.

Mr Hoo explained that many of the malls lack a proper loading dock and cargo lifts.

“How are you going to then bring a product to (sell) in the mall? … Unfortunately you know then that the mall is not operable,” he added.

The retail consultant Mr Soo posited that a possible solution for the government to consider is to redevelop these malls and turn them for other uses such as office spaces or residential property.

“For the abandoned malls in JB, repurposing them for other uses and keeping a minimal amount of retail will be the answer,” he added.

FINDING THE RIGHT FORMULA

Singaporean Nicholas Lee told CNA that he recalled how a decade ago, he and a group of friends would frequent Danga City Mall, which is located on the junction of Jalan Tun Abdul Razak and Jalan Lingkaran Dalam highway, around 10 minutes drive from Woodlands Checkpoint.

“It was a very quiet and deserted mall. But we would head there because they had a cheap indoor paintball facility and bowling alley,” said the 33-year-old.