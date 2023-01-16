JB-Singapore RTS Link project on track to start operations by end-2026

The RTS Link aims to connect the Bukit Chagar in Johor Bahru city to Woodlands in Singapore, serving about 10,000 passengers per hour each way to help ease traffic congestion on the Causeway.

RTS Link tunnels will connect to a viaduct running 25m above the Straits of Johor, bridging the Woodlands North station in Singapore to the Bukit Chagar station in Johor Bahru.

Last December, Malaysia’s Mass Rapid Transit Corp chief executive Mohd Zarif Hashim told local media the project was not affected by the change in government after the 2022 general election, and that construction was progressing on schedule.

"This project is a commitment from the government, as a country, we have to do it. The project is also halfway through with all the land already purchased,” he was quoted in The Star newspaper.

MRT Corp is the developer and owner of the civil infrastructure for the Malaysian section of the rail project.

The JB-Singapore RTS project had originally been scheduled for completion in 2024, with Malaysia and Singapore governments signing a bilateral agreement to build the link in 2018.

But the project was suspended a number of times after the Pakatan Harapan coalition government came to power in Malaysia in 2018.

The project officially resumed in July 2020, with a bilateral ceremony held on the Causeway to mark the occasion. Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his then-Malaysian counterpart Muhyiddin Yassin were both in attendance.

The project is estimated to cost RM10 billion (S$3.25 billion), with Singapore bearing 61 per cent of the cost.

MINISTER BALAKRISHNAN HAD AUDIENCE WITH MALAYSIA'S KING

Meanwhile, on his visit to Malaysia, Dr Balakrishnan also had an audience with Malaysia's King Al-Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah on Monday.

King Abdullah and Dr Balakrishnan "reaffirmed the excellent ties" between Singapore and Malaysia, and their commitment to strengthen bilateral cooperation, MFA said.