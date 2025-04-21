Vance in India for tough talks on trade

NEW DELHI: United States Vice President JD Vance began a four-day visit to India on Monday (Apr 21) as New Delhi looks to seal an early trade deal and stave off punishing US tariffs.

Vance's visit comes two months after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with US President Donald Trump at the White House.

A red carpet welcome with an honour guard and troupes of folk dancers greeted Vance after he stepped out into the sweltering sunshine of New Delhi, where he is set to meet with Modi.

Vance's tour also includes a trip to Agra, home to the Taj Mahal, the white marble mausoleum commissioned by a Mughal emperor.

The US vice president is accompanied by his family, including his wife Usha, who is the daughter of Indian immigrants, with New Delhi's broadcasters dubbing the visit "semi-private".

Modi, 74, and Vance, 40, are expected to "review the progress in bilateral relations" and also "exchange views on regional and global developments of mutual interest", India's foreign ministry said last week.

India and the US are negotiating the first tranche of a trade deal, which New Delhi hopes to secure within the 90-day pause on tariffs announced by Trump earlier this month.

"We are very positive that the visit will give a further boost to our bilateral ties," India's foreign ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told reporters last week.

Vance was welcomed at the airport by Ashwini Vaishnaw, a senior member of Modi's government.