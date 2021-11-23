Jemaah Islamiyah infiltrating Indonesian religious, civic institutions: Senior counterterror official

JAKARTA: Members of the Jemaah Islamiyah (JI) regional terror network have been infiltrating religious and civic institutions across Indonesia in a bid to spread their ideology, a top official at the country’s Counterterrorism Agency warned.

Police last week arrested three people suspected of raising funds for the Al-Qaeda linked terror group. Among them was Ahmad Zain An-Naja, a member of the Indonesian Ulama Council (MUI), the country’s influential semi-official body of Muslim religious scholars. Ahmad Zain sat on the council’s fatwa commission.

The other two were Farid Okbah, a preacher and Anung Al-Hamat, a university lecturer.

“The arrests show that Jemaah Islamiyah has infiltrated every aspect of people’s lives,” Mr Ahmad Nurwakhid, the National Counterterrorism Agency’s director of terrorism prevention told CNA on Tuesday (Nov 23).

“It is very possible that they have also infiltrated other religious organisations, even sports organisations and bike clubs.”

Mr Nurwakhid said that since 2010, law enforcers have arrested 18 civil servants, eight police officers and five military officials with links to JI. “They are very good at hiding their true identity,” he said.

JI had been responsible for some of Indonesia’s most deadly terror attacks, including the 2002 Bali Bombings which killed 202 people.

The last attack which was directly authorised by the JI dated back to 2007. Since then, Mr Nurwakhid noted that the terrorist group focused more on recruiting members, raising funds and spreading its ideology in secret.