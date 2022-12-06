Nostalgia over Jiang Zemin’s legacy a ‘barbed critic’ of current China under Xi Jinping: Observers

It inspired hope among the people that the political and economic system of Hong Kong would indeed remain unchanged, and that the city would be a driver of further reform, said Dr Donaldson.

“But those hopes in those days post-handover, in many ways, have been dashed and more recently suppressed, as China has taken an increasingly heavier hand on Hong Kong,” he said.

Dr Delury said Jiang gave the people of Hong Kong a sense that “there was some value to the autonomy of this city, and that it wasn't supposed to be like any other Chinese city”.

“And I think that is where a lot of the sentiment among people in Hong Kong has now turned against the leadership in Beijing, where they feel like now they're being forced against their will to conform to a set of rules and norms that really doesn't fit their history and their aspirations.”

He added that this was seen especially in the mass anti-government demonstrations from 2019 to 2020, with many, particularly younger people, articulating their concerns about the way in which their city was losing the autonomy that had been promised to them.

Taiwan, which observers describe as one of China’s biggest foreign policy issues, is another issue on which the Jiang and Xi regimes differ.

Dr Donaldson explained that the manner in which Jiang negotiated the issue with former US president Bill Clinton back then “led to a great deal of stability”, especially during a time when things “could have gotten out of hand”.