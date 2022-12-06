China to come to standstill for late leader Jiang Zemin's memorial

BEIJING: Sirens will wail across China as the country comes to a standstill Tuesday (Dec 6) morning during a public memorial service for former leader Jiang Zemin, who died last week at the age of 96.

Jiang oversaw a transformational era from the late 1980s into the new millennium, taking power in the aftermath of the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown and leading China towards its emergence as a powerhouse on the global stage.

He died last Wednesday in Shanghai of leukaemia and multiple organ failure after medical treatments failed, according to state media.

His body was cremated on Monday in Beijing at a ceremony attended by President Xi Jinping and other top leaders, Xinhua said.

A public memorial service will be held at 10.00am on Tuesday in Beijing's Great Hall of the People and broadcast live, state broadcaster CCTV said.

"All regions and departments must organise the majority of party members, cadres, and the masses to listen and watch," CCTV added.

Flags across the country will be flown at half-mast as well as at Chinese government buildings overseas.

A nationwide three-minute silence will be held with sirens sounding.

Stock markets in Shanghai and Shenzhen will suspend trading for the duration of the silence, as will the Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong's bourse will suspend the display of data on external screens at its offices for three minutes while senior executives observe the silence.

Public entertainment will also be suspended on Tuesday, with some online games such as the popular League of Legends announcing a day's pause.

A heavy security presence is expected in Beijing, after anti-COVID lockdown protests last week became the most widespread public demonstrations in China since rallies calling for political reform in 1989.