Jimmy Lai among three Hong Kong activists convicted over Tiananmen vigil

HONG KONG: Jailed Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai was among three democracy campaigners convicted on Thursday (Dec 9) for taking part in a banned Tiananmen vigil as the prosecution of multiple activists came to a conclusion.

Lai, the 74-year-old owner of the now-shuttered pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper, was found guilty of unlawful assembly charges alongside former journalist Gwyneth Ho and prominent rights lawyer Chow Hang-tung.

Authorities charged more than two dozen pro-democracy politicians and activists over a vigil last year, which commemorated the victims of Beijing's deadly crackdown in 1989.

The trio were the only ones to contest their charges in court, meaning they were the last to receive their verdict.

Hong Kong's District Court convicted them of charges including inciting and taking part in an unauthorised assembly.

In practical terms, the convictions make minimal difference.