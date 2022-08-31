Chinese police rescue 150 cats headed for dinner tables

BEIJING: Nearly 150 cats bound for slaughterhouses have been rescued by police in eastern China, said an international animal welfare organisation.

The animals were crammed into rusty cages when they were found by police in the eastern city of Jinan in Shandong province, Humane Society International (HSI) said in a statement on Tuesday (Aug 30).

A gang placed sparrows in cages as bait and used a remote control to shut the traps as soon as each cat entered, an activist with local animal rights group VShine said.

"It was shocking to see the state they were in, many of them emaciated and crying out," an activist, who only offered their last name Huang, said in a statement to HSI.

"Our discovery of dozens of live sparrows used as bait to lure the cats was also a big shock."