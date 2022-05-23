Biden hails 'good friend' Kishida, says US fully committed to Japan's defence

TOKYO: US President Joe Biden assured his "good friend" Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan on Monday (May 23) that the United States is fully committed to Japan's defence, amid simmering tension with China and the ramifications of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The cornerstone of Biden's two-day visit, which includes meetings with the leaders of Japan, India and Australia, in the "Quad" group, will be the launch of an Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, a broad plan providing an economic pillar for US engagement with Asia.

"The US-Japan alliance has long been the cornerstone of peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific, and the United States remains fully committed to Japan's defence," Biden said at the beginning of talks with Kishida at the Akasaka Palace in central Tokyo.

Biden was greeted by a military honour guard that played the anthems of both countries under a bright blue sky.

Earlier, he met Emperor Naruhito, talking briefly at the palace entrance before being ushered inside. The White House said Biden offered greetings on behalf of the American people, highlighting the strength of the US-Japan relationship anchored by deep people-to-people ties.

The two nations are expected to discuss Japan's plans to expand its military capabilities and reach in response to China's growing might.

The allies are also expected to reconfirm their close ties in the face of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, agreeing that unilateral changes to the status quo by force are unacceptable.

Worries are growing in Asia about an increasingly assertive China, particularly in light of its close ties to Russia, and tension, in particular, has been rising over self-ruled Taiwan, which China considers a renegade province.

North Korea and regional issues will also be on the agenda, with Biden later on Monday scheduled to meet families of Japanese who were abducted years ago to train spies in North Korea.