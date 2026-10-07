All schools in Johor to close for two days amid worsening haze

JOHOR: All schools in Johor will be closed for two days from Thursday (Oct 8) due to the worsening haze and deteriorating air quality across the Malaysian state.

In a statement on Wednesday, Johor Education and Information Committee chairman Muhammad Naqib Md Ghazali said the decision was made following a directive from Johor Regent Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, as a precautionary measure to safeguard the health and safety of students

“The state government understands that the closure could affect parents and guardians who still had to work,” Naqib said.

“The cooperation and consideration of employers is greatly appreciated in providing appropriate flexibility to affected parents, including reasonable work arrangements according to the suitability of their respective organisations.”

Johor is the first state in Peninsular Malaysia to announce temporary school closures during this year’s haze season. The statewide move follows the closure of around 300 educational institutions in Johor’s Batu Pahat district on Wednesday, after the Air Pollutant Index (API) there reached the “very unhealthy” range.

Naqib said assessments scheduled during the closure would be postponed, subject to the decisions of the Johor Education Department and relevant parties.

Home-based teaching and learning would be conducted during the two-day closure to ensure students could continue their lessons, Naqib added.

“While this decision may require some adjustment from everyone, under the current circumstances, the safety and health of Johor’s children must be our shared priority,” he said.