3 Johor autogate glitches in 13 months: Experts raise concerns ahead of RTS Link launch

JOHOR BAHRU: The recent autogate outages at Johor Bahru’s land entry points have raised questions about whether the system is equipped to handle a higher volume of travellers as Malaysia’s 2026 tourism campaign kicks off, and when the rail RTS (Rapid Transit System) Link launches in about a year.

Last weekend’s incident, which reportedly impacted hundreds of thousands of foreigners, was the third major autogate glitch at the Johor land entry points in 13 months. Similar incidents occurred in December 2024 and July 2025.

While immigration clearance has improved at the land borders over the last few years – with the launch of facial recognition as well as QR code clearance – commuters and experts told CNA more can be done to boost the system’s resilience, especially during peak travel periods.

Timely communication with the public, especially during disruptions, is essential, they said.

Experts also called for greater accountability and transparency on the autogate systems supplier, and more robust stress tests to prevent disruptions from recurring.

“If similar failures were to affect RTS operations, the consequences would indeed be serious, not just operationally, but reputationally for Johor and Malaysia,” said Rosli Azad Khan, a transport planning expert and managing director of Malaysia-based MDS Consultancy Group.

“This would have knock-on effects for the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone, investor confidence and national initiatives such as Visit Malaysia 2026. The core risk is … whether critical infrastructure systems are robust, stress-tested and supported by suppliers who are contractually and reputationally accountable for failures,” added Rosli.