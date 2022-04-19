Johor police reject social media post showing alleged muggings of Singapore motorists

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor police department has rejected a social media post that purportedly shared footage of Singapore motorists being robbed by motorcyclists in Johor Bahru, citing the state's falling crime rates in the first quarter of this year.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Johor’s criminal investigation department chief Shahurinain Jais said that the post had alleged that Singaporeans would get robbed if they visited Johor Bahru.

He added that the post implied there had been a spike in crime activity in Johor after the reopening of land borders between Malaysia and Singapore.

“Johor police stress that the allegation is false because the current crime rate index in Johor does not show any increase,” said Mr Shahurinain.

“Hence, the public is advised not to easily be fooled by what is circulating online, and to do checks to ensure that the information is true,” he added.