Singaporean boy, 7, killed in JB accident: Lorry driver claims trial to driving under influence of drugs

JOHOR BAHRU: A 57-year-old Malaysian lorry driver has claimed trial on Thursday (Mar 20) to three counts of driving under the influence of drugs and causing an accident which killed a Singaporean boy.

I Muniandy @ Ang Ah Leang was accused of committing the offences at Johor Bahru’s Jalan Pantai at 10.10pm, local news agency Bernama reported.

Muniandy, who was unrepresented, entered his plea after the three charges were read to him in Mandarin before magistrate Nur Fatin Mohamad Farid at the Johor Bahru Magistrates Court on Thursday.

The Johor Bahru South police chief Raub Selamat said on Sunday that the lorry driver had “lost control” of his vehicle, which collided into a Singapore-registered car.

The collision caused the boy to be thrown out of the car, while two others were injured.

Of the people in the car, four were Singaporeans - including the driver - and the remaining one is an Indonesian citizen.

Muniandy's first charge was under Section 44(1)(a) of the Road Transport Act 1987: For driving under the influence of drugs and causing the death of Mohamad Noah Soliqin Mohamad Khairuz, 7, on Sunday.

The charge carries a jail term of 10 to 15 years and a fine of up to RM100,000 (US$22,593).

If convicted, Muniandy could also be disqualified from holding a driver’s licence for at least seven years and have his probationary licence cancelled.

Muniandy also faces two charges under Section 44(1A)(a) of the same Act for driving under the influence of drugs which caused injuries to two other Singaporeans - Mohamad Khairuz Bahrawi, 44, and Lina Yulianti, 38.

Each charge carries an imprisonment of seven to 10 years, a maximum fine of RM50,000, disqualification from holding or obtaining a driver's licence for at least seven years and cancellation of one’s probationary licence.

The court has set bail at RM4,000 per charge, with one surety for each charge.

Muniandy was also ordered to surrender his passport. His licence will be suspended until the disposal of the case.

He is also required to report to the nearest police station once a month and refrain from contacting the victims.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Amirah Tasnam Saleh appeared for the prosecution on Thursday.

The case mention is scheduled for April 23.

The police had previously said that the lorry driver involved in the accident had tested positive for methamphetamine and did not possess a driving licence.