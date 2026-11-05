JB developer ordered to pay US$2.58 million to condo owners, including Singaporeans, over delays

JOHOR BAHRU: The developer of a high-end Johor Bahru condominium has been ordered to pay RM10.56 million (US$2.58 million) in compensation to a group of property owners, including Singaporeans, over delays in completing the project.

The Johor Bahru High Court ruled in favour of claims involving 84 condominium units in Princess Cove, finding that the developer, R&F Development Sdn Bhd, had breached its agreements with buyers by splitting the original first phase of the project into two.

This meant some buyers received their keys while parts of the sprawling development, including some shared facilities, were still unfinished.

The court, however, dismissed claims involving another 39 units, ordering the unsuccessful buyers to pay RM10,000 (US$2,454) in legal costs per unit to R&F. These buyers had signed their purchase agreements after the developer changed the building plans, according to lawyers involved in the case.

R&F's lawyer Josiah Tea told CNA the developer intends to appeal the ruling, which the purchasers’ lawyer and a property observer say underscore the importance of developers honouring the terms of their agreements with buyers, and will prove instructive for prospective buyers of Johor Bahru property.

Some successful claimants told CNA they were relieved by the outcome after a years-long legal battle. They said parts of the development were still under construction when they received their keys, affecting their experience living there.

R&F Princess Cove is a sprawling waterfront residential and commercial development in the heart of Johor Bahru, located adjacent to the Johor-Singapore Causeway.